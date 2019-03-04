Kenya: Ruto Allies Say Kenyatta Should Dissolve Govt If Graft Claims True

The rift in Jubilee Party deepened on Sunday with a section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to declare if he wants a term extension through a referendum.

Two MPs, Kapsaret's Oscar Sudi and Kimilili's Didmus Barasa, dared President Kenyatta to dissolve his government if he believes the allegations of rampant corruption.

"The President must declare his stand if he is advocating for a referendum to create room for him to contest for the presidency in 2022 so as to betray the pact he has with the Deputy President," said Mr Sudi.

The Kapsaret MP cautioned Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) head George Kinoti against being used by certain individuals in the government to fight Mr Ruto in the name of corruption.

Mr Sudi's Kimilili counterpart also claimed that the ongoing anti-graft war is a witch hunt engineered by leaders who are against Dr Ruto's bid to contest for the presidency in the next General Election.

The Kimilili MP hit out at Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, accusing him of using the handshake to hide behind the war on corruption to fight Mr Ruto.

The Jubilee MPs were speaking during a fundraiser for AIC Kimoson Church in Kapseret Constituency on Sunday.

'WEAKEN RUTO'

They said the handshake between Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga is being used to weak Mr Ruto politically.

Mr Barasa and Mr Sudi dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to take a bold move and dissolve the government.

"If President Kenyatta believes that corruption is rampant in his government then he ought to dissolve government and call for a fresh election so as to weed out leaders perceived to be corrupt," said Mr Barasa

"The work that is being done by Kinoti in the name of fighting corruption is not genuine. He is being used as a pawn in the alleged war against corruption. If he is not careful, he will be used and dumped the same waY the former Electoral Commission of Kenya chairman Samuel Kivuitu was treated," said Mr Sudi.