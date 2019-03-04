South Africa: Carbon Tax Bill - Correcting a Distortion

opinion

In their article, Carbon Tax Bill gift-wrapped for big emitters, in Daily Maverick on 15 February 2019, Noelle Garcin and Nicole Rodel misrepresent me as saying: 'The carbon tax could undermine the economy. We cannot just care about the environment.'

I have never spoken to Ms Rodel in my life and I had a fleeting exchange with Ms Garcin about a submission their organisation, African Climate Reality Project (ACRP), made on the Carbon Tax Bill.

When confronted about this in a telephonic exchange on 15 February, Ms Garcin admitted that she had not recorded our conversation, had not taken notes, was not doing an interview with me (after all I phoned her out of the blue, as it were), had recalled what I said from memory, and failed to check with me whether she could quote me and whether the "quote" was accurate.

She apologised and agreed to rectify this in a brief statement to Daily Maverick, but despite several robust exchanges with her, she has since reneged on this. So now I send this delayed response, following her failure to correct the matter.

My very brief response:

Obviously, Ms Garcin and Ms Rodel have every right to express their...