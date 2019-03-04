Kenya: Scorpions, Leonas Win as Hockey League Bullies Off

Strathmore University Scorpions were the biggest winners on the opening weekend of the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union season.

Last season's runners up handed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) a hockey lesson after thrashing them 9-0 in women's Premier League match on Sunday at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

In the shock of the weekend, debutantes Oranje Leonas upset Multimedia University 1-0 in a Super League Women's Premier League match with Shalyne Nabise scoring a 49th minute winner to compound the students to their second loss of the weekend, following their 6-0 loss to Vikings on Saturday.

In the sole men's Premier League match, Parklands secured a 3-2 win over United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) in Sunday's late match. The students had taken a ninth minute lead courtesy of Brian Kipkorir's field goal.

However, Parklands rallied to level through talismanic striker Allan Odongo at the quarter-mark, before further goals from Dan Onyango and Erick Kidwaro pulled them further ahead. USIU-A would score a goal two minutes to the end as Neville Mulupi bundled home.

It was however the Scorpions, donning a new kit courtesy of Lorna Kiplagat, that stole the show this weekend as they put nine past JKUAT. Striker Gilly Okumu led from the front with five goals, including three in the first 10 minutes as JKUAT were ripped apart.

Midfielder Ruth Adhiambo also helped herself with a hat-trick and Yvonne Karanja completing the rout with another goal.

Scorpions coach Meshack Senge was pleased with her team's good start.

"It is always important to have a good result at the start of the season and this sets us on a good path going forward. We were impressive form start to finish and should have actually had more goals," Senge noted.

In the men's Super League, Parkroad started life in the second-tier with a 3-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University(KCAU), who were also relegated from the top-flight at the end of the 2018 season. Ian Oyale hit a brace to add on to former KCAU player Gordon Oduor's opener in the second minute.

In the national Men's League, Thika Rovers played out a 1-1 draw with Karate Axiom