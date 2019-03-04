Tanzania: Stand United Determine to Stop Simba

STAND United are determined to end Simba's winning streak, when they face off today at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Going into the match today, Stand United Head Coach, Athumani Bilali has been most vocal, saying his charges are well drilled ready to claim maximum points today.

He also said that with deadly Simba striker, Emmanuel Okwi ruled out of the game today due to injury, it will provide relief to his defence.

Okwi is reportedly not in the squad in Shinyanga and had to return to Dar es Salaam after their 3-1 victory over Lipuli FC at the Samora Stadium in Iringa last Tuesday in which he featured for 75 minutes.

The Ugandan striker picked a cut on his face after colliding with Azam FC Ghanaian player Enock Atta Agyei during their league match last weekend.

The striker had to return to Dar es Salaam to fully recover ahead of their Tuesday's trip to Algiers, Algeria for their penultimate Group D match of CAF Champions League against hosts JS Saoura next weekend.

Stand United Chairman, Ellyson Maeja told journalists here that the club management has accorded all necessary support to the technical bench ahead of the crunch battle.

Maeja expressed gratitude to the team's main sponsor Jambo Industry, through their Director Salum Suleiman for his tireless efforts to support the team financially and materially, a situation which motivates players.

Stand United are placed tenth on the log on 33 points from 28 matches, while Simba are third on 48 points from 19 matches. Simba playmaker, Clatous Chama, who scored a brace against Lipuli, said their focus is to collect maximum points today.