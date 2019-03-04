Tanzania: Yanga Open 11 Points At Summit

SUBSTITUTE Amis Tambwe's second half strike in a 1-0 win over Alliance FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza yesterday, assured Young Africans vital three points in their Mainland Premier League title campaign.

Yanga regained their 11 points gap at the summit of the table, posting 64 points from 26 matches, ahead of second placed Azam FC on 53 points from the same number of matches.

The Jangwani Street lads were targeting to continue extending their lead at the summit of the 20-team league and came into the game cautious not to concede against the well drilled youthful Alliance lads.

Mwinyi Zahera charges won a penalty just after six minutes into the game, when goal bound Congolese striker, Heritier Makambo bundled down in the box by a defender.

Referee Shomari Lawi pointed to the spot and Makambo stepped up but goalkeeper, John Mwenda punched away his left footed shot.

Another chance went begging for Yanga, after Deus Kaseke was set clear by Papy Tshishimbi and release a nice cross inside the box, which was connected by Mrisho Ngasa with a bicycle kick, unfortunately for Yanga, his effort went off target.

The hosts made few threatening attempts on their visitors' goal through Birigimana Blaise, who stretched Yanga defence to the limit. Goalkeeper, Klaus Kindoki, who has gained confidence after a shaky start at the Yanga, once again put up a splendid performance to deny Alliance a number of scoring opportunities.

Marshaled by Kelvin Yondani, Yanga defence was also well organised to thwart Alliance forays. In the 24th minute, Yanga survived a real scare, when Dickson Ambundo's short was superbly tipped off to a corner kick by Kindoki.

Yanga also came close in the 34th minute, when a hanging cross in by Deus Kaseke was met by Abdallha Haji Shaibu's header but couldn't find the target.

Few minutes before half time, Yanga squandered a glorious opportunity to take the lead when Ngasa raced on the left flank before cutting in a nice cross inside the box, which found team with Alliance defenders and goalkeeper Mwenda well beaten.

After the break, Alliance started strongly and in the 49th minute Kindoki brilliantly blocked Ambundo's shot on target.

Then, both sides made changes with Alliance introducing Michael Chinedu for Hussein Javu in the 58th minute and Yanga made a double substitutions in the 61st minute, calling in Tambwe and Mohamed Issa Banka for Ngasa and Haruna Moshi respectively.

And, in the 63rd minute Alliance thought they had scored, through a dangerous counter attack but referee ruled out Birigimana Blaise's goal for an offside.

After several near misses, Yanga snatched a winner in the 74th minute, when substitute Tambwe planted home with a powerful close range, pouncing on a clever back pass by Makambo.

Initially, the move started from a well cross in by Kelvin Yondani from the right to find Tshishimbi, who swiftly tossed a high pass to Makambo, under tight marking, but the striker managed to control the ball in the box before setting up the scorer.

In the 83rd minute, Alliance almost pulled level but Ambundo's powerful drive was cleared by a sprawling Shaibu and two minutes later, Alliance charged again with a nice move only for Chinedu to side foot his shot on the side nets as Kindoki closed the angle for him.

In another league matches held yesterday, Ruvu Shootings thrashed Mwadui FC 6-2 at their Mabatini ground in Mlandizi, Coast region, while JKT Tanzania beat Coastal Union 1-0 at Major Gen.

Isamuhyo ground in Mbweni on the outskirt of Dar es Salaam. At the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, hosts KMC were held to a barren draw by Biashara United from Mara.