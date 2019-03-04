4 March 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gas Explosion - Bayelsa Residents Flee, Seek FG's Intervention

Residents of Jalungo, Fatuo, Kalablomi as well as Nembe creek 1, 2 and 3 communities have deserted the area following the Friday's gas explosion in Nembe Creek Trunk.

Aiteo Exploration Ltd, operator of the 97 kilometer Nembe Creek Trunk Line had earlier shut the Nembe Creek Trunk Line for emergency repairs following the detection of a leakage earlier in the year.

Spokesman of the Nembe Council of Chiefs, Chief Nengi James, yesterday said: "People have deserted the areas affected and the company have refused to respond despite series of emergency calls to report the incident to them, as at early morning of Saturday, the fire was still raging, and with gas and crude leak flowing freely, you can then imaging the fate of our people.

The public relations manager of Aiteo, Ndiana-Abasi Mathew, told journalists that "There is no official statement at the moment, but I can gladly inform you that the fire has been contained and no lives were lost."

