3 March 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Liberia: Barrack Young Controllers Wins Liberia Super Cup 2019

Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) have been crowned champions of the Liberia Super Cup 2019 after beating rivals LISCR 2-1 on Sunday (24 February 2019) in Monrovia.

The Go Blue Boys came from a goal down after Prince Urey had given LISCR the lead on 67 minutes. Substitute Samir Kamara levelled matters on 88 minutes forcing the game into extra time.

Abdulai Bility netted the winner in the 112nd minute to seal victory for BYC in the one-off match that serves as curtain-raiser to the new season.

They super cup triumph confirms BYC's dominance on the domestic front after winning the league and FA Cup last season.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Liberia elite division kicked off on Wednesday, 27 February 2019, across the country.

