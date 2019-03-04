Somalia: PM Leaves for Switzerland for Summit

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has left Mogadishu for Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday morning, two days after deadly triple car bombings killed 30 people in the capital.

The PM and his delegation will attend an upcoming summit on human rights and youth unemployment in Geneva, according to a statement released by the office of the premier.

He will address the Human Rights and High-Level Conference to share the challenges in the country towards human rights and unemployment, the statement read.

During his stay in Geneva, Khaire will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and some officials on the sidelines of the key meeting.