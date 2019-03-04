3 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Leaves for Switzerland for Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has left Mogadishu for Geneva, Switzerland on Sunday morning, two days after deadly triple car bombings killed 30 people in the capital.

The PM and his delegation will attend an upcoming summit on human rights and youth unemployment in Geneva, according to a statement released by the office of the premier.

He will address the Human Rights and High-Level Conference to share the challenges in the country towards human rights and unemployment, the statement read.

During his stay in Geneva, Khaire will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and some officials on the sidelines of the key meeting.

Somalia

Body of Infant Recovered After Deadly Attack

Somali authorities say the body of a seven month-old boy has been recovered the rubble three days after an al-Shabab… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.