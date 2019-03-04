Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Attack On Besigye Allegedly By People Power Activists

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament and also the leader of People Power movement, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has come out to condemn an attack made on FDC stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye allegedly by youth belonging to People Power, a pressure group.

The former FDC president and four time presidential candidate was on Saturday attacked as he was coming out Masengere building in Mengo after a talk show on CBS FM.

The youth who were reportedly unhappy that Dr Besigye was hosted on CBS FM rather than someone in the People Power movement, rounded him up chanting "We Want Bobi Not Besigye", before he found away into his vehicle and sped off.

However, Bobi Wine has said that this is a malicious ploy aimed at tarnishing his People Power movement's image, noting that People Power is a non-violent movement.

"As I have always said, the #PeoplePower movement is a non-violent movement. We do not condone acts of violence against anyone," part of Bobi Wine statement posted on his facebook timeline reads.

He said that the regrettable incident was being investigated to find out who was behind the attack, pointing out the possibility of being stage-managed by government.

"We are still trying to establish clear facts surrounding the incident. Those who have followed the politics of this country will understand that such stunts and machinations have in the past been stage-managed by the state and some other actors to achieve political objectives. Therefore, we are yet to come to a conclusion after fully investigating the incident," he said, adding that: "Should we find that some of the people involved genuinely belong to Peoplepower, we shall take measures to fully address this."

Bobi Wine urged members of his movement to respect all people who are in the struggle for change regardless of any disagreements in tactics.

"Dr Kizza Besigye has been such a strong pillar for the forces of change alongside other men and women who have made immense sacrifices for this struggle. Regardless of any real or perceived disagreements in the strategy or tactics of taking the struggle forward, all of us must treat each other with respect. We cannot be fighting amongst ourselves. We must shoot in the same goal."

Dr Besigye is yet to comment on the matter.