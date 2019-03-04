3 March 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF Gs Academy Makes Casablanca Stop Over

Tagged:

Related Topics

The third in the series of the CAF GS Academy took place from 25 February to 1 March 2019 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Organized by CAF in collaboration with UEFA, the five-day workshop drew participation from 15 French-speaking Member Associations including Morocco, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Guinea-Bissau, Benin, Togo, Mauritania, Algeria, and Senegal. Facilitated by experts from UEFA, topics discussed included Management, Finance, Sport Marketing, Legal Affairs amongst others.

The Anglophone countries had their turn last year in Namibia and Ethiopia.

The GS Academy terminates in Djibouti with the final stop from 29 April to 3 May.

Africa

Three Promising Pathways to Universal Health Coverage in Africa

Growing up, I made an observation that would end up shaping my career: the quality of a country’s primary health… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.