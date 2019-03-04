Africa: CAF Gs Academy Makes Casablanca Stop Over

The third in the series of the CAF GS Academy took place from 25 February to 1 March 2019 in Casablanca, Morocco.

Organized by CAF in collaboration with UEFA, the five-day workshop drew participation from 15 French-speaking Member Associations including Morocco, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Guinea-Bissau, Benin, Togo, Mauritania, Algeria, and Senegal. Facilitated by experts from UEFA, topics discussed included Management, Finance, Sport Marketing, Legal Affairs amongst others.

The Anglophone countries had their turn last year in Namibia and Ethiopia.

The GS Academy terminates in Djibouti with the final stop from 29 April to 3 May.