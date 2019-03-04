Nigeria: How My Next Cabinet Will Be - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, who has just won reelection has said his next cabinet will include youth, women and old people.

Speaking at a victory dinner organized by his wife, Aisha, at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, the president said he won't disappoint all those who contributed to his victory.

Buhari, who was responding to a request that women and youth be given a special consideration in his new cabinet, said he won't disappoint them.

"I will not disappoint you, our objectives are the same. We have to fix this country so that the next generation can have a country to be proud of.

"We are working very hard to get the infrastructure in place, the roads, and the rails.

"I assure you that I have listened on the representation made that my cabinet should include women and youth. Don't celebrate it yet, I said I have listened to some of the representation made here," he said.

The president, also said he would include old people in his new cabinet. He described them as his constituents.

"Well, I myself I am considering some of the old people and I will protect my constituency too. But I will assure you that I will continue to have a team of people of integrity that are really concerned about Nigeria and Nigerians," he said.

Buhari, while calling on youth to embrace agriculture for food security, said food importation has reduced.

He said: "Please continue to bear with us, we have a very short time in terms of the damage done to the country. I have tried to educate people on the condition we found ourselves when we came in 2015.

"My short experience in the petroleum industry for three and a quarter years, gave me an idea about the economy of Nigeria and I never let go."

In her remarks, Aisha expressed happiness at the overwhelming confidence reposed in her husband by Nigerians.

She assured them that he will use his second tenure to serve the interest of the masses, especially by addressing the huge gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria.

"I wish I can invite all the 15 million Nigerians that voted for Mr. President to this dinner, but no place can accommodate you all. So let me say thank you and assure you that you made the right choice." She said.

She called on all Buhari campaign groups to raise the red flag whenever they observe the need to do so.

The event was attended by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.

Party stalwarts including former IGP, Suleiman Abba, retired General Buba Marwa, Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin, Dame Pauline Tallen, Princess Adegoke Adefulire, and Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed delivered goodwill messages at the event.