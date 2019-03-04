Eritrea: Kenyan and Ethiopian Leaders Arrive in Asmara for Official Visit

Asmara — President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and Dr. Abiy Ahmed Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia arrive in separate flights in Asmara in the morning hours of today, 3 March for an official visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport the two leaders were awarded warm welcome by Presidents Isaias Afwerki and other Eritrean senior government officials accompanied with guard of honor.

The Ethiopian delegation included, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Seare Mokonnen, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Forces and Gen. Adem Mohammed, D. G. Security Agency of Ethiopia.

The three leaders discussed on timely regional issues in a tripartite summit they conducted at the State Palace.

President Uhuru Kenyatta returned home concluding one-day visit.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki and other senior Eritrean Government officials visited development sites in the Southern region including Logo and Misilam dams, diary farm as well as the solar system that is under construction in the area.