Algeria: Presidential Election - Six Candidates Submit Candidacy, a Few Hours Before Deadline Expiry

ALGIERS-Six candidates to the Presidential Election of 18 April have submitted so far their candidacies to the Constitutional Council.

The deadline for candidacy submission expires on Sunday midnight. President of the Algerian Gathering (RA) chairman Ali Zeghdoud and independent candidate Abdelhakim Hamadi were the first to confirm their candidacies to the presidential election.

Last Thursday, these two candidates submitted their candidacy files to the Constitutional Council. On Saturday, President of the Al-Mustaqbel Front Abdelaziz Belaid, President of the National Victory Party (PVN), Adoul Mahfoudh and President of the El-Bina Movement Abdelkader Bengrina, submitted their candidacies.

Retired general, Ali Ghediri, presented on Sunday, as an independent candidate, his candidacy file for the presidency of the Republic. The outgoing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who announced last February 10 his decision to seek a new term, is expected to submit his candidacy to the Constitutional Council on Sunday, according to his campaign team.

The deadline for the candidacies submission ends, indeed, on Sunday 03 March 2019 at midnight, in accordance with Article 140 of the Organic Law on the Electoral System and the Presidential Decree on the electorate.