Kenya Sevens Pick Five Points in USA

Kenya Sevens collected five points from the USA Sevens as they lost 24-7 to Spain in the Challenge Trophy semis on Sunday at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

Shujaa now have 16 points and are in position 13, 12 points behind 12th placed France.

Paul Murunga's charges managed to score one try through Bush Mwale in the first half while conceding 12 points in each half. They had earlier beaten Japan in the challenge Trophy quarterfinal while Spain beat Wales.

Against Spain, it is the Europeans who were quicker off the mark while Kenya just couldn't find their accuracy in the early moments. Instead, a couple of early errors thwarted their chances going forwards.

After Spain's second, Bush Mwale wind up and showed the crowd exactly what powerful running looks like. He's drove hid arms and steamed down the right wing.

No-one can caught him but he took a knock for his troubles - clattering his shoulder in the act of grounding the ball.

Spain were excellent at keeping hold of possession and in the second half they were converting all of that time on the ball into points.

Pablo Fontes was instrumental in setting-up their earlier tries and off a set-piece move he deservedly got one of his own.

USA retained their title in Las Vegas with a 27-0 victory over Samoa in the Cup final and become the outright leaders on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2019.