Nigeria: World Hearing Day - WHO Launches Mobile Hearing App

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a free application mobile device, which allows people to check their hearing regularly and intervene early in case of hearing loss.

The app named "hearWHO" is targeted at those who are at risk of hearing loss or who already experience some of the symptoms related to hearing loss.

The launch was to commemorate the World Hearing Day held March 3 every year to create awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss. The World Hearing Day is also promoting ear and hearing care across the world.

The theme for this year's commemoration is "check your hearing"

In a press statement released by the health agency on Saturday, the application was launched ahead of the annual World Hearing Day.

Among those who will particularly benefit from this new tool are people who are often exposed to high level of sound, such as those who listen to loud music or work in noisy places; people who use medicines that are harmful to hearing; and people aged above 60 years.

Etienne Krug, Director of the WHO Department for the Management of Noncommunicable Diseases, Disability, and Violence and Injury Prevention, said many people with hearing loss are unaware of it and as such they miss out on educational, professional and everyday-life opportunities.

He said regular hearing checks ensure that hearing loss is identified and addressed as early as possible.

According to WHO, the symptoms indicating the onset of hearing loss include a ringing sensation in the ear known as tinnitus; frequently missing parts of a conversation; or a tendency to increase the volume of the television, radio or audio devices.

"Early detection of hearing loss is crucial to identify risky behaviours that need to be changed and ascertain the most appropriate intervention needed to address hearing loss.

"Such interventions are identified by hearing care professionals and can range from captioning and sign language to hearing aids and cochlear implants. Interventions to prevent, identify and address hearing loss are cost-effective," it said.

"hearWHO app is based on a validated digits-in-noise technology: users are asked to concentrate, listen and enter into their mobile devices a series of three numbers when prompted.

"These numbers have been recorded against varying levels of background sound, simulating listening conditions in everyday life.

"The app displays the users' score and its meaning and stores the outcome of the test so that the user can monitor hearing status over time.

"Reminders to take the test regularly can be set by users. The app can be used by individuals as well as health providers with a view to facilitating hearing screening, especially in low-resource settings."

Shelly Chadha, WHO Technical Officer, said the "app will help us increase awareness of the importance of ear and hearing care."

"Once lost, hearing does not come back. Through World Hearing Day, and with the support of this app, we encourage people to 'Check your hearing!' in order to help preserve this valuable gift that helps us to enjoy life," she said.

According to WHO statistics, over five per cent of the world's population - or 466 million people - have disabling hearing loss (432 million adults and 34 million children).

It is estimated that by 2050 over 900 million people - or one in every ten people - will have disabling hearing loss. Globally, hearing loss which has gone unaddressed poses an annual cost of US$ 750 billion.

11 facts to know about hearing loss

1. Chronic ear infections are the leading cause of hearing loss

2. Nearly one in every three people over 65 years are affected by disabling hearing loss

3. Noise is a major avoidable cause of hearing loss

4. Hearing loss can be caused by occupational noise

5. Cleaning the ears and removing ear wax can lead to ear infection and hearing loss

6. Certain medication such as aspirin, antibiotics, ibuprofen, quinine based medication (ototoxic medications) can lead to loss of hearing

7. People with hearing loss can benefit from hearing aids and cochlear implants

8. There are around 360 million people with disabling hearing loss- WHO

9. Thirty-two million children have disabling hearing loss.

10. Sixty per cent of childhood hearing loss is preventable through public health actions.

11. Unaddressed hearing loss poses a global cost of $750 billion.