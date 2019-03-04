Sudan Is a Fertile Country to Receive E-Payment Technology - Erkan

Khartoum — The Regional Director of Africa and the Middle East at the American VeriFone Corporation, one of the world's largest online payment companies, Mr. Ozgur Erkan said there were significant business opportunities in Sudan and that his company came to support these opportunities. "The demand is available in Sudan and the country is fertile for technology," Erakan said in a press statement on the sidelines of the Forum on Financial Stability, held recently at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum. "The sanctions have made companies reluctant but now they are coming to Sudan". Mr. Erkan stressed that Sudan has great potentials and that they have come to contribute to the increase of electronic payment cards, awareness and training, adding that people in Sudan are good, professional and willing to work. Ayman al-Tayib, Director General of Max Net, the VeriFone exclusive agent in Sudan, said that VeriFone was the first American company in the field of electronic payment to come after the lifting of the ban, revealing that it is a pioneer and spread in the world and has accumulated experience in this field with quality and international specifications. The Director General of Max Net said that attention was now focusing on Sudan, adding that if the obstacles to investors are facilitated and improved, this will contribute to the increase of their number. He added that the Max Net Company has been dealing with a number of Sudanese banks including the Central Bank. Al-Tayib explained that they, along with their agency for VeriFone, were also agents for the German Dquyer Company, which works in file management and archiving, pointing out that their initial projects with the Farmers' Bank in the field of electronic archiving and file facilitation management.