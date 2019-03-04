3 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mursal Calls On Gun Holders to Join Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, General Al-Naeim Khider Mursal, has called on the gun holders and the non-signatories of peace agreements to put down arms and join the peace and stability process.

Gen. Mursal, addressing a meeting he held, Sunday with the employees in the Secretariat of the State's government, after he took office, has pointed to the negative results of war.

He said that the top priorities of his government represented in maintaining peace and stability, announcing the continuation of the weapons collection campaign, besides, issuance of state's orders to implement the Sate of Emergency Law.

Sudan

Prof. Mohamed Haj Ali - Ambassador for Scientific Excellence and International Science Cooperation

For a career of accomplishments in research and international cooperation, Professor Mohamed Haj Ali al-Hassan has been… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.