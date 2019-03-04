Sudan: Mursal Calls On Gun Holders to Join Peace

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, General Al-Naeim Khider Mursal, has called on the gun holders and the non-signatories of peace agreements to put down arms and join the peace and stability process.

Gen. Mursal, addressing a meeting he held, Sunday with the employees in the Secretariat of the State's government, after he took office, has pointed to the negative results of war.

He said that the top priorities of his government represented in maintaining peace and stability, announcing the continuation of the weapons collection campaign, besides, issuance of state's orders to implement the Sate of Emergency Law.