Sudan: Take-Over Process Completed Between New and Former Walis (Governors) of Gezira State

Khartoum — The take-over procedure between the National Prime Minister and former Wali (governor) of Gezira State, Mohamed Tahir Aila, and the new Wali of the state, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, were Sunday completed in Medani city, the capital of Gezira state.

The new Wali (governor) of the state, Lt. Gen. Ali Mohamed Salim, has appreciated the great efforts exerted by Aila with the help of the executive authority and citizens of Gezira State in the economic and service fields.

He pointed out that his plan for the coming stages focuses of establishing and increasing the development and service projects and uniting the rank for realizing security and stability.

Lt. Gen. Salim stressed that the declaration of the state of emergency was necessitated by the pressing economic conditions and to deter the smuggling of subsidized commodities and gold.

He renewed his commitment to continue the efforts for enhancing the citizens' living conditions and to realize development with the help of all the societal sectors in Gezira State.

He underscored the important role of the media for promoting for the future, boosting the national unity and achieving national accord.