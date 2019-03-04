Sudan: Dr. Al-Dirdiri Receives Ambassador of Tunisia

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed, received in his office Sunday the Ambassador of Tunisia to Sudan, Al-Hashimi Ujaili, and discussed progress of the distinguished relations between the two countries and means of promoting them in all domains.

The minister gave a briefing on the efforts done by Sudan in organizing the conference of Libya neighboring countries to help restoring security and stability to Libya and the region countries, including Tunisia.

The Tunisian Ambassador affirmed that his country is giving a special concern for its relations with Sudan, pledging to work for strengthening further the bilateral relations.