3 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mumtaz Meets Wali of Northern State

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government, Hamid Mumtaz, has affirmed the necessity for doubling efforts and giving due concern to living conditions of citizens, provision of the basic commodities and removing all the obstacles hindering the flow of basic goods, including petroleum bi-products, flour and wheat in the Northern State.

This came when Mumtaz received Sunday, the Wali (governor) of the Northern State, General, Mohamad Adam Al-Negay, and reviewed with him the efforts being exerted by the state's government to provide the basic commodities for the citizens.

The Minister, during the meeting has assured prevalence of the security and the economic situations in the state.

