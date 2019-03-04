Sudan: Salem Addresses Legal Advisors Training Workshop

Khartoum — Minister of Justice, Dr. Mohammad Ahmed Salem has affirmed the necessity for training to develop the work, appreciating the efforts being exerted by the Training Department in the ministry.

The minister addressing the training session of the State's Legislative Council Advisors which organized by the Training Department in coordination with the ministry's Legislative Unit has indicated the importance for holding similar workshops in other fields concerning the work of the legal advisors.

The Administrative and Financial Affairs General Advisor, Fath Alrahman Mohammad Ahmed , on his turn, has affirmed the importance of the training session for the advisors of the State's Legislative Councils.