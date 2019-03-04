Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Year 2019 Will Be Year of Youth

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that the Sports Town will officially be inaugurated in three months time, adding the inauguration will witness a tournament between Sudanese teams.

This came during his inspection visit Sunday to Sudan Sports Town, accompanied by a number of officials and sportsmen.

He affirmed that the year 2019 will be the year of youth

President Al-Bashir has called for paying more attention to youth centers and for rehabilitating them, directing the Walis (governors) to assign areas for the youth activities.

He pledged to support all forms of sports.

President Al-Bashir has directed the concerned officials to carry out studies for enhancing all kinds of sports and to reveal the obstacles facing the sports.