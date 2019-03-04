3 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Year 2019 Will Be Year of Youth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that the Sports Town will officially be inaugurated in three months time, adding the inauguration will witness a tournament between Sudanese teams.

This came during his inspection visit Sunday to Sudan Sports Town, accompanied by a number of officials and sportsmen.

He affirmed that the year 2019 will be the year of youth

President Al-Bashir has called for paying more attention to youth centers and for rehabilitating them, directing the Walis (governors) to assign areas for the youth activities.

He pledged to support all forms of sports.

President Al-Bashir has directed the concerned officials to carry out studies for enhancing all kinds of sports and to reveal the obstacles facing the sports.

Sudan

Prof. Mohamed Haj Ali - Ambassador for Scientific Excellence and International Science Cooperation

For a career of accomplishments in research and international cooperation, Professor Mohamed Haj Ali al-Hassan has been… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.