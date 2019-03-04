3 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kiber Briefed On Situations in Northern State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Vice - Presiden President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamad Yousef Kibir, was briefed on the overall situation in the Northern State.

This came when Kiber received Sunday at the Republican Palace the Acting Wali (governor) of the State, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Adam Al-Negay, who said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the take over between him and the former Wali (governor) of the state and the priorities of the state during the coming period, top of which, the arrangements for the winter agricultural season and the harvest.

Sudan

Prof. Mohamed Haj Ali - Ambassador for Scientific Excellence and International Science Cooperation

For a career of accomplishments in research and international cooperation, Professor Mohamed Haj Ali al-Hassan has been… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.