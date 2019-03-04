Sudan: Kiber Briefed On Situations in Northern State

Khartoum — Vice - Presiden President of the Republic, Dr. Osman Mohamad Yousef Kibir, was briefed on the overall situation in the Northern State.

This came when Kiber received Sunday at the Republican Palace the Acting Wali (governor) of the State, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Adam Al-Negay, who said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the take over between him and the former Wali (governor) of the state and the priorities of the state during the coming period, top of which, the arrangements for the winter agricultural season and the harvest.