Zimbabwe: Ruyamuro Pledge More N. Region Support

ZIFA Northern Region Division One League sponsors Ruyamuro Service Stations have pledged more funding to ensure stability and continuity on the only branded second tier league in the country.

Ruyamuro Service Stations operations director Freeman Gutsa said his company was committed to continue backing the region after being satisfied with the manner the league was being administered.

"If you enter into a marriage union, no matter the circumstances, the last thing ever to be thought of is divorce.

"We are happy in this partnership with the Northern Region Division One and will continue backing them.

"It's very encouraging to see players and teams from this region going places," Gutsa said.

The Northern Region held their belated 2018 awards ceremony in Kariba on Saturday night which was preceded by an annual meeting.

Diminutive Mushowani Stars midfielder Clive Dzingai was crowned the Soccer Star of the Year and walked away with a car courtesy of Ruyamuro Service Stations.

Champions Mushowani who are now set to make their bow in the Premier League at the end of this month swept the board with their striker Evans Katema, who won the prize some five years ago, voted the first runner up while mentor Levison Salous landed the Coach of the Year accolade.

Salous will, however, have to make do with an assistant coach's role because he doesn't have the requisite CAF A badge to lead a technical team in the Premiership.

Forgotten journeyman striker Vincent Nzombe of Banket who has had stints in the top-flight with Shabanie and CAPS United won the Golden Boot award after bagging 13 goals in 32 matches while 16-year old Harare City Cubs ace Shingirai Masukuta came third on the Soccer Stars race.

Masukuta has since been elevated into the senior team after playing a blinder in the lower division last year and just like Dzingai and Katema, he will be eager to shine in the Premiership.

The Northern Region Division One has always honoured their stars with cars since 2014.

Interestingly all teams promoted into the top-tier since then have already cemented their places in the Premier League, an improvement from previous seasons when most clubs would be back after just a year's flirtation with the big boys.

Northern Region chairman Willard Manyengavana told guests that his board was determined to ensure they run their league in a professional manner.

Winners:

Soccer Star of the Year:

Clive Dzingai: Winner (Mushowani)

Evans Katema: 1st runner up (Mushowani)

Shingirai Masukuta: 2nd runner up (Harare City Cubs)

Vincent Nzombe: Golden Boot (Banket United)

Levison Salous: Coach of the Year (Mushowani)