Africa: Gor Mahia Eye Complete Job Over Hussein Dey in Algeria

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will look to complete a home and away double over Algerian side NA Hussein Dey when they travel to Algiers for their fourth Group D match of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday evening.

Gor beat the Algerians 2-0 last weekend courtesy of late goals from Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge and head coach Hassan Oktay hopes they can pick a further three points and improve their bid of making it into the last eight.

"I know it is going to be a very tough game because we saw from how they play in the first leg, they are not an easy team. But we know we are playing away from home and it is important to get a result. In the least, I want us to get one point but I know we have the ability to go all out and win," the tactician stated.

Gor lead Group D with six points after the first three rounds of matches and a win against the second placed Hussein Dey will be a step closer to progressing to the quarter finals.

"We have done well so far in the three games we have played. We have improved game by game, step by step and I think we are at a place where our confidence is very high," the tactician stated.

He only hopes fatigue will not cost the team as he fielded almost the same squad, save for one change, in their midweek Kenyan Premier League clash against fellow title contenders Tusker FC, a match they won 1-0 despite playing for almost 70 minutes with 10 men.

The tactician stated he could not risk rotating his squad against Tusker as he feared dropping points. The only player rested for the tie was Francis Kahata. There were a few concerns with skipper Harun Shakava and right back Philemon Otieno suffering knocks.

'We are going to be ready. At this time it is just about managing the players but we will be okay," the coach opined.

His captain Harun Shakava also bears the same sentiments calling on his teammates to ensure they do their best especially with Zamalek's away trip awaiting a week later.

"It is going to be a tough week because playing in North Africa is never easy. We are playing back to back away games and we need to be very careful because these two games are crucial if we want to get to the quarters. Hussein is a very tough team as was evident when we played them here. But at least now we have a better idea of how they play and their weak areas," Shakava advised.

Gor travel to North Africa with a very poor away record, but Oktay believes they have what it takes to correct history. Their last two trips to the North of the continent have ended up in defeat, losing 1-0 to Esperance in last year's Champions League while losing 2-1 to Algeria's USM Alger in the Confederations Cup.