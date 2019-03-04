South Africa: Passenger to Open for ED Sheeran On SA Tour

Cape Town — Big Concerts announced on Monday that English singer and songwriter Passenger will join Ed Sheeran for all his South African tour dates.

Passenger - who toured SA on a solo tour in 2015 - has been nominated for a Brit award and won an Ivor Novello Award for the Most Performed Work.

Due to exceptional demand Big Concerts also announced that additional seated tickets have been released for the second Cape Town date on 28 March 2019.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly and fans that still want to attend the concert are recommended to book quickly before they sell out. There are also limited standing tickets left to purchase.

ED SHEERAN SA TOUR INFORMATION:

Johannesburg

Saturday 23 March - FNB Stadium - SOLD OUT

Sunday 24 March - FNB Stadium - SOLD OUT

Cape Town

Wednesday 27 March - Cape Town Stadium - SOLD OUT

Thursday 28 March - Cape Town Stadium - EXTRA SEATED TICKETS RELEASED

Source: Channel24 Music