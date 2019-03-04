4 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Drawn Alongside USA At Vancouver Sevens

Cape Town — The Blitzboks have been drawn in the same group as series leaders the USA for this weekend's Vancouver Sevens.

South Africa will contest Pool A alongside the USA, winners in Las Vegas this past weekend, Chile and Wales.

The Blitzboks had a tough game against Chile in Las Vegas which ended in a 5-all draw.

The Springbok Sevens side still qualified for the Cup quarter-finals before losing 29-10 to the hosts in Las Vegas.

They also lost 14-12 to Fiji in the fifth-place semi-final.

Pools for the Vancouver Sevens on March 9-10:

Pool A

USA, South Africa , Chile, Wales

Pool B

Samoa, Fiji, Kenya, Canada

Pool C

New Zealand, Australia, Spain, France

Pool D

England, Argentina, Scotland, Japan

