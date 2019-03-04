Ghana: Decision to Step Aside As Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee On Illegal Mining

I have taken notice of the contents of the latest documentary by Tiger Eye P.I., titled "Galamsey Fraud". I would like to state, at the very outset, that I am innocent of the allegations levelled against me in the documentary, as I was not and have not been engaged in any acts of corruption, criminality or misconduct.

However, in the interest of transparency and accountability, and so as not to compromise the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), I have informed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairperson of the IMCIM, of my decision to step aside from my position as Secretary to the Committee, pending an investigation into the allegations.

I call for such an investigation, and I am prepared to avail myself, at all times, to the investigation process. I am confident that, at the end of it all, I will be exonerated, and my good name will be preserved.

Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue

Presidential Staffer