Algeria: Presidential Election - Sunday 3 March, Final Deadline to Submit Applications

Presidential election: Sunday 3 March, final deadline to submit applications

ALGIERS- The deadline to submit applications for the presidential election of 18 April 2019 will end on Sunday 3 March 2019 at midnight, underlined Saturday the Constitutional Council.

The deadline for submitting application files for the presidential election of 18 April will end on Sunday 3 March 2019 at midnight, pointed out the Constitutional Council, in accordance with the article 140 of the organic law on the electoral system and which doesn't provide that the candidate must submit himself his file and with the presidential decree convening the electorate.

The application file must be submitted after an agreed appointment at the secretariat general of the Constitutional Council, according to the provision of the organic law no 16-10 of 25 August 2016 relating to the electoral system.

Concerning the particular provisions on the election of president of the republic cited in the first chapter of the law, the article 139 stipulates that the declaration of candidacy to the presidency of the republic stems from depositing a subscription form at the Constitutional Council against a receipt.

The application form includes the name, signing, profession and address of the concerned person.

In addition to the administrative file containing information on the applicant, this latter must notably present either a list comprising at least 600 individual signings of the elected members of the Peoples' communal, provincial assemblies or parliamentarians and spread out at least along 25 provinces, or a list comprising 60,000 individual signings, at least, of electors registered on an electoral list.