4 March 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Maore Tells Kenyatta to Fight Graft Before Big Four Agenda

By Charles Wanyoro

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to abandon the ambitious Big Four agenda and first focus on the fight against corruption.

He said the runaway corruption in the public sector has reached worrying levels and requires the direct attention of the head of State.

Speaking at Laare social hall during an education forum attended by local school heads and schools boards of management, Mr Maore said people are now desperate and that Mr Kenyatta needs to reassure the nation on the fight against corruption.

He at the same time criticised politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto who are claiming that the DP is being targeted in the war against corruption.

He particularly castigated Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen for claiming that DCI George Kinoti is tilting investigations towards the DP's camp.

Read the original article on Nation.

