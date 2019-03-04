Kenya: Ex-Mandera MP Mohamed Adan Huka Succumbs to Illness

Former Mandera South legislator Mohamed Adan Huka died on Sunday after battling an undisclosed illness for about a year.

Mr Huka died hours after returning to Nairobi from a hospital at the coast, his brother said.

"It is so unfortunate and sad that our brother died this morning after returning from Mombasa where he had been undergoing treatment," said his brother Mr Abdi Adan Ali.

"He died at home ... we are making arrangements for the burial this afternoon after prayers at the Lang'ata Cemetery."

DECREE

Mr Ali said the former MP had been sick for almost year after exiting politics under the infamous decree by the defunct Garre Council of Elders in Mandera.

Mr Huka was elected to the 11th Parliament in 2013, on a United Republican Party (URP) ticket under the Jubilee Alliance.

Just like former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow, he abided by the elders' decree barring him from seeking re-election in 2017 general election.

RECORD

In the National Assembly, Mr Huka served as a member of the Departmental Committee on Education, Research And Technology from March 2013.

He spoke 63 times in parliament, from March 2013 to April 2016.

In July 2015, the politician defended National Assembly Majority Leader Adan Duale against demands that he produce the list of terrorism financiers he had promised the country.

Mr Huka said Mr Duale was among leaders who embarked on peace campaigns in North Eastern and had thus "delivered his promise to Kenyans".

"There is no need to single out Mr Duale. North Eastern leaders had a three-day consultative meeting, where the promise was made, and the media and other individuals have capitalised on it," he was quoted as saying.

He further said Mr Duale was not a prefect of criminals whom he would then know by name.