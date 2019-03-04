Kenya: Magistrate Arrested Over Lawyer Robert Chesang's Murder

A magistrate, three police officers and a driver will this morning be arraigned at the Machakos High Court over the murder of lawyer Robert Chesang in Machakos two weeks ago.

Nyeri-based Magistrate Pauline Omungala Maisy, who is also Mr Chesang's widow, was arrested Sunday evening and detained together with the three police officers.

The officers are Sergeant Richard Lorunyei Moru of Riruta Police Station, Lawrence Lempesi a retired senior police officer in Baragoi, Samburu and Peter Mbithi who is attached to the Mutuine post.

SURRENDERED

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives arrested Mr Mbithi after he surrendered to the police on Saturday morning, while Sgt Moru was arrested last week at his work place.

Mr Lawrence Lempesi, who is believed to have been the link between the wife to the deceased and the assailants, was arrested on Saturday and taken to Machakos.

"Ms Pauline (Omungala Maisy) is the first suspect, she is a magistrate and wife to the deceased," officers at the DCI told the Nation.