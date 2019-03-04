South Africa: Gauteng Health Dept Employee Found Dead in Office

An employee of the Gauteng Health Department in the Tshwane district has been found dead in his office.

The 46-year-old man failed to return home from work on Friday.

His office is said to have been locked when he was discovered at approximately 12:00 on Sunday.

"The department has arranged counselling for the family members and the staff," the department's Mothomone Pitsi said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket was now being investigated.

Masondo said the circumstances surrounding the death were yet to be determined.

