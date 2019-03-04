3 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gauteng Health Dept Employee Found Dead in Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

An employee of the Gauteng Health Department in the Tshwane district has been found dead in his office.

The 46-year-old man failed to return home from work on Friday.

His office is said to have been locked when he was discovered at approximately 12:00 on Sunday.

"The department has arranged counselling for the family members and the staff," the department's Mothomone Pitsi said in a statement.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said an inquest docket was now being investigated.

Masondo said the circumstances surrounding the death were yet to be determined.

Source: News24

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.