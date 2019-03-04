South Africa: EFF MP Back in Court On Laptop Theft Charge

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen, accused of theft, will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Paulsen is accused of alleged theft of a laptop while serving in the Western Cape legislature.

On February 15, Paulsen's case was postponed to allow him to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He has described the case as "complete rubbish".

He said that he did not return the laptop when he left the legislature as he was travelling, and wanted to remove personal data that may have been in the computer.

He described the charges on him as a political move against him.

"I have every confidence in the justice system," said Paulsen.

Paulsen was elected to the provincial legislature in May 2014 as a sole EFF MP and left in May 2015, after swapping with the party's Western Cape leader, Bernard Joseph.

He then moved to the National Assembly.

Source: News24