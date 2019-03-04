South Africa: The Department of Arts and Culture Can List Many Successes Over the Past Five Years

analysis

Mike van Graan would do well not to attempt to portray himself as the sole custodian of knowledge and institutional memory of how the Department of Arts and Culture ought to be run, to the extent of questioning the Minister of Finance, my colleague Mr Tito Mboweni's budgetary pledge to this department.

I once caught a glimpse of the TV series, Disenchantment - an animated fantasy geared toward adults which takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland. It's from this television series that I first heard the variation of the expression, "I will not dignify that with a response". In this TV series, a character uttered the words, "I won't dignify that with an upward glance."

This resonated with me because, at times, critics' chatter and noise are often a method of "attention seeking", that requires those from whom attention is being solicited to take their eyes off the goals they have set out to achieve, by giving the attention seeker an "upward glance". It is this upward glance that causes us to lose focus and become distracted from the tasks and goals at hand. Ironically, the opinion piece that has resulted in this response makes the allegation...