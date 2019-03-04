Kenya: Gang Kills Five Watchmen in Robbery at Kilingili Market

An armed robbery gang killed five night watchmen at Kilingili market on the border of Vihiga and Kakamega counties early on Sunday.

Vihiga County Commander Hassan Barua said they were attacked with crude weapons by criminals who then broke into the shops they had been guarding.

Mr Barua and Kakamega County Commissioner Abdinuzak Jaldesa were among those who went to the scene.

Residents who gathered there decried security lapses, noting the market is less than 500 metres from Kilingili Police Station.

They also said they were uncertain about the police station supposed to serve them owing to the location of the market.

Mr Jaldesa, who described the crime as horrific and brutal, said, "We will pursue those involve. We will address insecurity."