South Africa: Tshwane Suburbs Asked to Curb Water Use As Leak Is Fixed

The City of Tshwane is the latest to be hit by a water crisis as it appealed to residents of more than 10 suburbs on Saturday to use water sparingly as it fixes a leak.

"As a result of a leak on the Rand Water Klipfontein system, the water utility, Rand Water, will reduce water supply to some reservoirs in Tshwane by 50%," said a statement.

"It is against this backdrop that the City of Tshwane's bulk water unit has to restrict the outflow of water from identified reservoirs that receive water through the Klipfontein system."

Suburbs affected are: Mnandi, Rooihuiskraal, The Reeds, Bakenkop, Sunderland Ridge, Raslouw, Erasmia, Valhalla, Loulardia, Laudium, Atteridgeville, Suiderberg, Clifton, Brakfontein, Hercules.

Residents should use water sparingly for the next 48 hours to avoid water shortages.

Water Supply Update on #Mnandi, #Rooihuiskraal, #TheReeds, #Bakenkop, #SunderlandRidge, #Raslouw, #Erasmia, #Valhalla, #Loulardia, #Laudium, #Atteridgeville, #Suiderberg, #Clifton, #Brakfontein #HerculesWest pic.twitter.com/PIiC3HNhEY-- City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 2, 2019

This comes as several towns and municipalities deal with water crises linked to droughts or infrastructure problems.

The Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, which includes drought-stricken Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), was declared a local state of disaster last week.

Tshwane is also dealing with an electricity sub-station problem in Wapadrand.

Olympus #powerupdate: Please note that system operators have been dispatched to investigate a possible circuit breaker that tripped at the Wapadrand substation.-- City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) March 2, 2019

Source: News24