3 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SAPS Wars, Part One - the Blurry Blue Line Between the Cops and the Cape Underworld

By Caryn Dolley and Sam Sole for Amabhungane

Cape Town gangs are fighting one another. So what's new? Cape Town police are also fighting -- and the two battles are disturbingly intertwined.

A spat among Western Cape cops has exposed deep fractures in the police -- the country's crime intelligence head having labelled some officers a "rogue team" and a detective accusing them of colluding with underworld figures.

In turn, there are counter allegations that the detective and his allies are the ones who have taken sides in the underworld.

Adding to the murk -- and the high stakes -- is the way in which some gangsters are seen to have aligned themselves with the ANC factions, seeking mutual advancement and protection.

Kinnear's complaint

Things came to a head in December when Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, a senior detective on the Cape Town gang beat, sent a 59-page complaint to his superiors alleging a plot against him and some colleagues, including Western Cape detective head Major-General Jeremy Vearey and national crime intelligence head Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs.

Kinnear blamed six officers led by a Brigadier Sanjith Hansraj, who, according to police correspondence seen by amaBhungane, is attached to the office of Western Cape crime intelligence head Major General Mzwandile Tiyo....

