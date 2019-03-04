South Africa: DA Punts Control of Rail and Policing in Western Cape As Party Launches Provincial Manifesto

analysis

The DA in the Western Cape launched its provincial manifesto a week after the party launched its national manifesto. The party is determined to keep the ANC out of the province for the third consecutive election. Alan Winde, the man chosen to take over from Helen Zille as premier after the May election, was introduced as the party's headline act. Winde says two of the province's key services -- rail transport and policing -- should be under its control.

The DA wants to retain its crown jewel -- the Western Cape -- in the upcoming election. At the provincial manifesto launch on Saturday in Bellville, Cape Town, the party played to provincial concerns: Vote for us, and we'll make sure rail and policing become a provincial mandate, and we'll make it better than under the ANC national government.

On an overcast Saturday at the Bellville Velodrome, about 24km from the steps of the Western Cape Legislature, the party and its premier candidate launched its official provincial manifesto.

Dubbed its "plan of action", the manifesto is a 15-page document outlining the party's plans should it retain the province in a highly contested region that could see former Cape Town mayor Patricia...