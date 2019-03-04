Liberia: First Ladies Weah, Rivlin Discuss Empowerment of Liberian Women Through Agriculture

First Lady Clar Marie Weah on Thursday, February 28, pushed the case of Liberian women with her Israeli counterpart, Mrs. Nachema Rivlin in Jerusalem, Israel, when she accentuated the need for the empowerment of women through agricultural production.

Israel's agriculture is a highly developed industry, as the country is a major exporter of fresh produce and a world-leader in agricultural technologies.

First Lady Weah used her meeting with Mrs. Rivlin to explore possibilities on how Liberia can tap on the Israeli experience and be self-sufficient in food production in support of the Liberian government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

During the discussions, First Lady Weah also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Madam Rivlin for the warm reception that the Government and people of Israel have accorded President George Manneh Weah and delegation.

Mrs. Weah praised the bilateral ties between Israel and Liberia, stressing that President Weah is determined to solidify the already cordial relations between their two countries.

She also praised Israel's technological innovation and development, especially in the agriculture sector. She requested Israeli support to empower the women of Liberia, particularly through agriculture initiatives.

Mrs. Weah informed the Israeli First Lady that a huge percentage of women, especially in rural Liberia, are farmers who need technical support to enhance their productivity.

She noted that empowering women through agriculture would not only contribute to addressing food insecurity in Liberia but will also enable women to produce on a larger scale, earn better and improve their lives.

She said when the women are empowered they become less vulnerable to various forms of gender-based violence, a situation which is alarming in Liberia.

Mrs. Weah also briefed the Israeli First Lady about her humanitarian work in Liberia aimed at pulling underprivileged Liberians including orphans, the elderly, wayward youth, women and girls out of the poverty.

For her part, Mrs. Rivlin expressed delight in meeting First Lady Clar Weah. She said she was thrilled by the great works the Liberian First Lady is doing to improve the lives of the disadvantaged people of Liberia.

First Lady Rivlin also expressed delight over Liberian women's involvement in agriculture. She urged Liberians to always prioritize agriculture at both the larger and smaller scales towards the fight against poverty.

The discussion between the First Ladies was held simultaneously with the bilateral meeting between Presidents Dr. George Manneh Weah and Reuven Rivlin of Israel on Thursday morning.

First Lady Weah is accompanying President Weah on a state visit to Israel.