South Africa: Support for Singer Babes Wodumo

There's been an outpouring of support for gqom singer Babes Wodumo - real name Bongekile Simelane - after a video emerged showing her being beaten by a boyfriend.

Wodumo was on Instagram Live in the early hours of Monday morning which showed lover Mampintsha, whose real name Mandla Maphumulo, assaulting her.

In the live stream, the pair is heard having an argument and Mampintsha - who is known to have physically assaulted Wodumo before - is slapping her.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthewa joined South Africans in condemning the incident, saying assaulting women will not be tolerated.

"Government will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society.

"We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators and to fight and defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism," Mthethwa said.

The Minister and South Africans who took to social media - encouraged the singer to immediately press charges - as it would send a message to other women abusers.

South Africans expressed that gender-based violence in society is so endemic and it is time that people act on it and not just talk about it.

Gender-based violence victims can call the toll free number on 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV) and will be able to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling.

Callers can also request a social worker from the command centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from a cell phone.