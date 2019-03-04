4 March 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Minibus Overturns Leaving Eight Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Georgedale — Eight people were left injured this morning when a minibus overturned on the Georgedale Main Road in Georgedale, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 08h00 to find the minibus lying on its side along the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and had made their way to the roadside.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eight people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.