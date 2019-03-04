South Africa: Minibus Overturns Leaving Eight Injured

Georgedale — Eight people were left injured this morning when a minibus overturned on the Georgedale Main Road in Georgedale, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 08h00 to find the minibus lying on its side along the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and had made their way to the roadside.

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that eight people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found.

The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.