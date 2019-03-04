South Africa: Fleck After Sharks - It Wasn't Pretty, but We'll Take It

Cape Town — Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has praised his side's character following their 16-11 win over the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

In what was considered one the poorest matches of the Super Rugby weekend in terms of entertainment value for the neutral, the Stormers relied on a massive effort from their pack two secure their second win in as many weeks.

Following a 40-3 hammering at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus in week one, the Stormers now boast a more-than-acceptable two from three against South African opposition in 2019 and they go into their bye week feeling a lot better about life than they did after their Pretoria trip.

"We know that we can certainly improve, but it's the first time we've won here in two or three years and it's a hugely important win for us. Getting two wins in a row in South African derbies is very important," Fleck said in Durban on Saturday.

"I think the boys did exceptionally well in sticking to the tactics and we were smart in the way we played. I know it wasn't pretty, but it was smart and we put them under pressure and built the lead and then defended it. We'll take that any day.

"The group has been under emotional pressure and the bodies have obviously taken a hammering after three South African derbies.

"After that Bulls loss we were really staring at it, so to come back with two wins is big. Two out of three is not a bad start for us."

"The team has shown a bit of maturity, which is great."

Thee Stormers are next in action when they host the Jaguares on March 15.

Source: Sport24