South Africa: TUT Protests Flares Up Again

Classes have been disrupted at the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Soshanguve campuses.

Students started protesting in the early hours of Monday morning, and have been demonstrating at both the South and North campuses.

It is not yet clear what their demands are, with reports suggesting that they are dissatisfied over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's alleged failure to pay out meal allowances.

TUT was forced to close down its Mbombela and Pretoria West campuses in February after protesting students blocked the entrances with burning tyres and rubble.

Lectures at all TUT campuses in Pretoria, Ga-Rankuwa, eMalahleni and Mbombela were also affected during the protest action.

More to follow.

