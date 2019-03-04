Angola and Russia Analyze Co-Operation Strengthening

Luanda — Angolan Foreign minister Manuel Augusto held a working meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Friday, during which the two personalities analyzed the strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

It is the second time that the heads of diplomacy of the two countries meet in a year. The Russian diplomat was in Luanda on 05 March 2018.

The meeting between Manuel Augusto and Sergey Lavrov follows a trip to three countries (Switzerland, Qatar and Russia), which the Angolan miister has been carrying out since February 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs in a statement.

The privileged relations between Angola and Russia reached their high point in 1976, when the two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

From 1976 to the present, relations between the two countries have undergone different stages of cooperation, and are currently more significant in the the sectors of energy, geology and mining, higher education, training, defence, home affairs, telecommunications and information technologies, fisheries, transport, finance and banking.

It is estimated that about 1,000 Russians live in Angola, while at least 1,500 Angolans live in Russia.