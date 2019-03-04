South Africa: Condolences Pour in for Murdered 'Matwetwe' Actor

The Portfolio Committee on Arts and Culture has condemned the "senseless" murder of local actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

Khwinana, 25, was stabbed on Friday during a robbery in Arcadia, Pretoria, where he attended the screening of a movie he starred in at Sterland Mall.

He played Lefa - the lead role in Matwetwe. The movie was directed by comedian Kagiso Lediga and co-directed by DJ Black Coffee.

Committee chairperson Xoliswa Tom said Khwinana's passing was as a blow to his family and the arts industry.

"Mr Khwinana's death, especially at such a young age, and circumstances under which he was murdered is a deprival of dreams, songs that will never be sung and performances that will never be enjoyed and showcased," said Tom.

The committee called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to speedily take action to bring the perpetrators to book.

It has also joined thousands of South Africans' condolences to Khwinana's family, friends and colleagues.

Earlier on Sunday, News24 reported that police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said statements were still being taken from potential witnesses.

Source: News24