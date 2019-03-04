South Africa: Woman Jumps or Is Thrown From Moving Taxi

A 49-year-old woman is in a serious condition after she either jumped or was thrown from a moving taxi along St Patrick's Road in Scottsville, outside Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning.

ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 05:30.

Police and the road Traffic Inspectorate are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, but the woman was treated on the scene and taken to Northdale Hospital for further care.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring could not provide further details when News24 contacted him.

[SCOTTSVILLE] Woman jumps/thrown from moving taxi https://t.co/MjNDncPkJn @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/QlbiUkbvql-- ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) March 3, 2019

Source: News24