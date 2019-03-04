Malawi Has a New Honorary Consul in Mumbai, India

press release

Bombay, India, 03 March 2019: On 1st March 2019, the Malawi High Commissioner to India, His Excellency, Mr. George Mkondiwa, inducted Mr. Shantilal Kawar as the new Malawi Honorary Consul in Mumbai. The induction ceremony took place at Taj Santacruz Hotel in Mumbai. Well known Indian business captains of industry, politicians, diplomats and members of the public attended the auspicious occasion. Mr. Shantilal Kawar is the owner and Chairman of Vijaylaxmi Group of Companies in India. He is also the President of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO).

Speaking at induction ceremony, H.E. Mr. George Mkondiwa informed the gathering that Mr. Kawar had been selected for the post because of his integrity and high standing in the society. In this regard, the High Commissioner paid tribute to His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of the Republic of Malawi, for graciously approving the appointment of Mr. Kawar as Honorary for Mumbai, the Commercial City of India.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Kawar thanked the President of the Republic of Malawi, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika for entrusting him with the high office of Honorary Consul. He also thanked the Malawi High Commissioner in India, Mr. George Mkondiwa for recommending him for the post.

Mr. Kawar further said that as Malawi's Honorary Consul, his job will among other things entail, further promoting trade and investment and deepening the bilateral relationship that cordially exists between Malawi and India.

Malawi High Commission

INDIA

03RD March, 2019