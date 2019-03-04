Uganda: Health Centre Waits 10 Years for Drugs

Sironko — The only health centre in Buyobo Sub County, Sironko District is grappling to operate due to lack of essential medicine in the facility for the last 10 years.

According to residents and local leaders, Buyobo Health centre II which was commissioned in 2009 is the only health facility in Buyobo Sub County with completely no drugs.

This means that residents continue travelling long distances to access treatment to the nearby Health centres about 10 Kilometers away.

Residents accuse the District leaders and the ministry of Health for failing to equip the health facility and leaving patients in agony.

The residents wonder why the ministry of Health and district leaders have failed to make the facility functional despite the recruitment and posting of medical workers who are on the government payroll.

The patients trek long distances of about 8-10 kilometres to seek medical services in Buwasa Health centre IV and Budadiri Health centre IV respectively.

Ms Harriet Nagudi a pregnant mother of six month said hundreds of residents in the area are suffering by travelling long distances to access treatment to the nearby Health centres.

"Expectant mothers are dying due to lack of drugs and other logistics at the facility. Malaria is on increase and people especially pregnant mothers cannot get services at the facility," said Ms Nagudi, adding that mothers giving birth away from Health facilities put their new born babies at risks of contracting HIV/AIDS since the traditional birth attendants are not equipped with the right medical equipment.

A nurse at the health facility, who preferred anonymity because is not supposed to talk to media, acknowledged the problem and said the facility has not been enrolled from the National Medical Stores.

"As medical workers, we are there at the facility full time from Monday to Friday although there are no drugs. We are writing for them and we refer them to a nearby Health centre or Drug shop to get treatment," she said.

The nurse said the health facility is meant to serve about 15,000 patients per month but due to lack of drugs it serves none.

The nurse blames the mess on District leaders who fail to follow-up the matter at the ministry of Health.

The Sironko District Health Officer, Dr Nicholas Wabomba said Buyobo Health centre II gets drugs through Buwasa Health centre IV.

"I wrote to the Ministry of Health to upgrade that Health centre by next financial year. Let our people be patient," said Dr Wabomba.