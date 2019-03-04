South Africa: Missing Woman Sought By Police

press release

KwaMsane detectives are appealing to the community for assistance in locating Irene Ntombi Mbatha (45) from Somkhele in KwaMsane. Irene was last seen leaving to Johannesburg however she did not arrive at her destination. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, a cream T-shirt and a pair of black takkies at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Mkhwanazi at KwaMsane SAPS on 035 5519 008/9025 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.