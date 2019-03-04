4 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Woman Sought By Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

KwaMsane detectives are appealing to the community for assistance in locating Irene Ntombi Mbatha (45) from Somkhele in KwaMsane. Irene was last seen leaving to Johannesburg however she did not arrive at her destination. She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, a cream T-shirt and a pair of black takkies at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information that can assist police in their investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Mkhwanazi at KwaMsane SAPS on 035 5519 008/9025 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa

Nine Suspects In Thoriso Themane's Murder to Appear In Court

Nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.